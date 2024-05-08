Netflix is introducing the new series The Decameron.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the show Wednesday featuring Zosia Mamet (Girls), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls) and Tony Hale (Arrested Development).

The Decameron is based on the short story collection by 14th century Italian writer Giovanni Boccaccio. The adaptation hails from creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan.

The Netflix series is a soapy historical comedy-drama that follows a group of nobles and their servants as they attempt to survive the Black Death, or bubonic plague pandemic, in 1348 Florence.

In the show, "as time goes on and social rules wear thin, the orgy of riches and liquor collapses into a struggle for survival," according to Netflix's Tudum.

Cast member Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before) compared The Decameron to the reality show Love Island.

"A lot of drama, a lot of sex, a lot of, yeah, craziness," the actress said.

Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Lou Gala (Julia), Karan Gill (I May Destroy You), Douggie McMeekin (Harlots) and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) also star.

The Decameron premieres on Netflix in July.