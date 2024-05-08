The Academy of Country Music has announced additional performers for the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Post Malone will make his ACM Awards debut at the awards show next week, with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to also take the stage.

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan will also perform, along with Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne. Parker McCollum will give a special performance.

The 59th annual ACM Awards will take place May 16 at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and will stream live at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video. A Prime membership is not required to watch live.

Reba McEntire was previously announced to perform and host the ACM Awards for the 17th time.

Luke Combs leads this year's ACM Awards nominees with eight nominations, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six nominations each.

The nominees for Entertainer of the Year are: Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.