A Brazilian skateboarder who made history by landing the first 1,080-degree turn on a vertical ramp tile has now been awarded a Guinness World Record for his achievement.

Guinness announced Gui Khury, 11, who made headlines in May when video of his trick went viral, was awarded the world record for the first skateboard 1080 on a vertical ramp.

Khury, who also holds the Guinness record for the world's youngest X Games athlete, became the first to land a 1,080-degree turn 21 years after legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk became the first to land a 900-degree turn.

"Being a Guinness World Records title holder has always been a dream for me! If I ever get the chance to advise any other kid in the world who wants to break records or pursue their passions, I would say, if you want to do something, believe in it, and you can do it," Khury said.

The boy said the COVID-19 lockdown gave him extra practice time on the ramp in his grandmother's garden, leading to his trailblazing trick. He said his next goal is to land a 1,260-degree turn.