Megan Thee Stallion is back with new music.

The 29-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Boa" on Friday.

"Boa" has an arcade-themed music video starring Megan Thee Stallion as a character from the fake video game The Curse of the Serpent Woman, who comes to life and kills three players.

Megan Thee Stallion shared a teaser Thursday that includes nature documentary-style narration about how the female boa constrictor suffocates and squeezes "the life out of prey."

The rapper previously shared a teaser featuring the video game representation of her character.

"Boa" is the third snake-themed single to debut from Megan Thee Stallion's forthcoming third studio album, following "Cobra" and "Hiss." The singer released "Hiss" in January.

Megan Thee Stallion will promote her new music with the Hot Girl Summer tour, which kicks off May 14 in Minneapolis.

Her most recent album, Traumazine, was released in August 2022.