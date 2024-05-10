Sophie Turner is attached to star in the new Amazon series Haven.

Prime Video announced in a press release Friday that Turner (Game of Thrones) will star with Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies) and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn) in the upcoming heist thriller.

Haven is written by crime novelist S.A. Nikias in his series writing debut, with Sam Miller (I May Destroy You) to direct the first three episodes and serve as executive producer.

The show revolves around "the heist of the century" and the ordinary officer worker, Zara (Turner), who finds herself at the heart of it.

"A typical work day at the pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke (Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people's pensions and why? DCI Rhys (Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime," an official synopsis reads.

Haven is produced by Drama Republic and Amazon MGM Studios.

"This attention grabbing series, written by S.A. Nikias, is a uniquely thrilling ride and serves as an ideal addition to round out our Pan-English slate implemented by Rola Bauer and her team," Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said.

Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She will also star in the upcoming ITVX crime drama Joan.