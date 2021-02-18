A curious wallaby was caught on camera when it hopped through a set of automatic doors to explore the waiting room of an Australian hospital's emergency room.

The Western District Health Service said the security cameras at the Hamilton Base Hospital Emergency Department in Victoria were recording when the wallaby hopped through the automatic doors and into the building.

The wallaby spent a few minutes exploring the waiting area before leaving through the same doors.

"It's wonderful to have such a close encounter with what is generally a very shy creature," WDHS Chief Executive Rohan Fitzgerald said.

"We have had an incredible year in the context of the pandemic and it's nice to have some light-hearted moments to reflect on."

The same hospital previously made headlines in 2015 when a koala nicknamed "Blinky Bill" wandered into the emergency room.