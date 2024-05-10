Post Malone and Morgan Wallen have teamed up on new music.

Malone, 28, a singer and rapper, and Wallen, 30, a country music singer, released a single and music video for the song "I Had Some Help" on Friday.

The "I Had Some Help" video shows Malone and Wallen perform at a dive bar and hang out in a truck bed during a fireworks show.

In the lyrics, the pair take turns singing about sharing the blame for a relationship gone bad.

Malone and Wallen first debuted "I Had Some Help" during Wallen's headlining performance at Stagecoach music festival in April.

The pair previously performed together during a tribute to Joe Diffie at the CMA Awards in November 2023.

Malone will release his first country music album this year, according to Rolling Stone.

The singer and rapper previously teased a collaboration with country music singer Luke Combs.

Malone released his most recent album, Austin, in July 2023, while Wallen released his third album, One Thing at a Time, that March.