Post Malone and Morgan Wallen have teamed up on new music.Malone, 28, a singer and rapper, and Wallen, 30, a country music singer, released a single and music video for the song "I Had Some Help" on Friday.The "I Had Some Help" video shows Malone and Wallen perform at a dive bar and hang out in a truck bed during a fireworks show.In the lyrics, the pair take turns singing about sharing the blame for a relationship gone bad.Malone and Wallen first debuted "I Had Some Help" during Wallen's headlining performance at Stagecoach music festival in April.The pair previously performed together during a tribute to Joe Diffie at the CMA Awards in November 2023.Malone will release his first country music album this year, according to Rolling Stone.The singer and rapper previously teased a collaboration with country music singer Luke Combs.Malone released his most recent album, Austin, in July 2023, while Wallen released his third album, One Thing at a Time, that March.