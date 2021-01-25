Trey Songz was arrested during a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium following an altercation with police.

The singer's attorney John P. O'Connor confirmed the arrest to the Kansas City Star.

Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was taken into custody and arrested Sunday for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Songz and a officer get into a physical altercation in the middle of the football game with nearby fans yelling at the officer, in a video released by TMZ.

A witness told TMZ that the officer approached Songz after the music star told fans sitting a few rows behind to stop heckling him.

Songz announced in October that he tested positive for COVID-19. The 36-year-old released his eighth studio album titled Back Home in October.