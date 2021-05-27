A tiny puppy who fell down a lateral line outside his owner's Texas home ended up in the city sewer and was rescued by municipal employees.

Christina Rivera said she took her 3-month-old Chihuahua-rat terrier mix, named Fudgeball, to relieve himself outside her Seguin home when the puppy abruptly disappeared from sight.

Seguin soon discovered Fudgeball had fallen into a small lateral line in her yard that had apparently been left uncovered. The line lead into the city's sewer system.

The Seguin Animal Services department was summoned to the scene, and they called in help from Seguin Water and Wastewater personnel.

The workers used a self-propelled camera to guide Fudgeball into an area with a larger opening and Brad Compton, Water and Wastewater Department line cleaning and televising operator, climbed into the sewer to retrieve the canine.

Rivera said Fudgeball was given a bath and did not appear to be injured after his ordeal.