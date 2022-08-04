The Lazarus Project, Sky U.K.'s hit time-traveling thriller series, will return for a second season, the network said Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Because we couldn't leave you hanging like that, #TheLazarusProject is coming back for Series 2," Sky tweeted.

The network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Season 2 will be released sometime in 2023.

Starring Paapa Essiedu, Anji Mohindra and Tom Burke, The Lazarus Project began as an eight-part series this past June.

Essiedu is known for his performance in Michaela Coel's award-winning comedy-drama series I May Destroy You, for which he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

The show follows Essiedu as a member of a secret time-traveling team whose job is to prevent mass extinction events by going back to the past.

Season 1 became an immediate hit upon its release, and upon its release on the streaming platform Sky Max, would reach an audience of 1.7 million, according to Sky.

This made The Lazarus Project Sky's second-biggest original series of 2022 so far.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The series was created and written by Joe Barton, a British screenwriter known for helming the BBC crime thriller Giri/Haji.

He is also developing the upcoming show Half-Bad for Netflix.

"We are thrilled at the success of [The Lazarus Project] and at Sky's recommission," Barton said in a joint statement with executive producer Johnny Capps. "We have bold and ambitious plans for series two which will reunite all our characters in more thrilling and mind-bending adventures."

Season 1 also garnered critical acclaim in the U.S. after premiering at L.A. Screenings, an industry event focused on international TV shows.

Following this success, The Lazarus Project was then sold to numerous other countries, although the show is still not available to stream in the U.S.