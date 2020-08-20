Police in Pennsylvania said officers responding to a report of a "tan dog" loose in rush hour traffic were surprised to discover the animal actually was a goat.

The Salisbury Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were summoned to the area of Broadway and Seidersville Road during the morning commuting hours Thursday morning on a report of an animal on the loose.

The animal was described as a "tan dog," but officers quickly realized it was a goat.

"Despite having a slightly awkward sounding baaaaa-rk and an enormous appetite for eating seat belts in the back of a police car, she really is a friendly girl," the department joked.

The goat was taken away in a police car. The department said it hope the owner will come forward to claim the animal.