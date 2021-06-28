HBO Max has ordered a Swedish comedy series starring Sofia Helin titled Lust.

Lust is an eight-part series that will follow a group of four middle-aged women in Stockholm who are struggling to keep their libidos alive.

Helin (The Bridge) will star as Anette who is conducting a government survey on sex. Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius and Elin Klinga also star.

Ella Lemhagen (The Crown Jewels) is directing based off a script by Frans Milisic Wiklund in collaboration with i…sa Kalmer, Helin, Lundqvist and Dufvenius.

Sandra Harms and Karl Fredrik Ulfung are producing through Miso Film with Christian Wikander and Camilla Curtis executive producing for HBO Max.

Helin said in a statement that 1976 sex survey The Hite Report by feminist Shere Hite inspired the series.

"When me and my friends as adults mentioned that we actually talk to each other about everything but our sex lives, we recalled Shere Hite's groundbreaking sex survey. It turned into long conversations with a lot of laughter. It is such a vulnerable subject and therefore so liberating to be able to laugh together. Pairing a sex study with a comedy series created a fantastic creative space and it became our series: Lust," Helin said.