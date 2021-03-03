Summer House star Hannah Berner is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old television personality confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Des Bishop, in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Thanks for the engagement shoot mom! Love you @desbishop," she wrote.

Bishop, 45, shared a photo on his own account of Berner showing off her engagement ring.

"When you know, you know. Laughs for life @beingbernz," he captioned the post.

Berner responded in the comments, writing, "damn that caption made me emotional all over again."

Berner and Bishop discussed their engagement in an interview with People.

"We're very excited," Berner said. "It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bishop proposed by making a special call-back to the beginning of his relationship with Berner.

"When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh," Berner said. "On Valentine's Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn't gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, 'I have a surprise for you.'"

Berner then turned to find Bishop on one knee.

Berner and Bishop started dating in July after first connecting on Instagram. The couple said they hope "to get married sooner than later."

Summer House is in its fourth season on Bravo. The reality series follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk. Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller co-star.