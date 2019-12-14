Selena Gomez is gearing up to release her new album.

The 27-year-old singer shared the album's title, Rare, cover art and a tracklist in a teaser Thursday on Instagram.

"Can't believe I'm revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It's the most honest music I've ever made and I can't wait for you to hear my heart," she captioned the post.

The Rare cover shows Gomez lying down while wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Rare."

Rare features 13 tracks, including the previously released singles "Look at Her Now" and "Lose You to Love Me."

The album also features "Dance Again," "Ring," "Vulnerable," "People You Know," "Let Me Get Me," "Crowded Room" featuring 6lack, "Kinda Crazy," "Fun," "Cut You off" and "A Sweeter Place" featuring Kid Cudi

Gomez will release Rare on Jan. 10. The album is her first since Revival, released in October 2015.

Gomez said on On Air with Ryan Seacrest in October that taking four years to release a new album allowed her to reflect on and process her feelings.

"It's actually perfect timing, because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I'm speaking would have existed," she said.

"So taking a moment to actually feel the feelings I've gone through, I'm just so grateful that it's out."