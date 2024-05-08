Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans Wednesday for a bundled service that would combine Disney+, Hulu, ESPN and Max. The bundle will offer ad-supported and ad-free pricing.

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN fall under the Disney umbrella. Max is the streaming service of Warner Bros. Discovery, which was called HBO Max when it debuted in 2021.

Disney+ just added Hulu to its package in March. Max also announced a sports bundle with ESPN and Fox Sports in February. That bundle led live sports streamer Fubo to sue the companies for "anti-competitive practices."

The Disney/Hulu/ESPN/Max bundle will be available this summer. Subscribers to Disney+, Hulu or Max can add the bundle to their current subscription packages.