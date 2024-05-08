South Korean boy band NCT Dream is going on tour in 2024.

NCT Dream, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, announced dates for its The Dream Show 3: Dream()Scape world tour on Wednesday.

The Dream Show 3 will see NCT Dream perform shows in Latin America, Europe and the United States.

The U.S. dates begin Sept. 12 in Los Angeles and conclude Sept. 26 in Chicago. Tickets go on sale May 17 at 3 p.m. local time, with pre-sales for the Weverse fan club to begin May 16.

NCT Dream hopes "to captivate global fans with their distinctive music, evolving artistry, and a brand new stage production" with the new tour.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The group released the EP Dream()Scape and a music video for the song "Smoothie" in March.

As a full group, NCT has 26 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, WayV, DoJaeJung and NCT Wish.