The new, untitled series from Daniels, who adapted NBC's The Office, and Koman, the co-creator of Nathan for You, is a mockumentary starring Domhnall Gleeson (Harry Potter) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus).
"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters," an official synopsis reads.
"It's been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," NBCUniversal Entertainment president Lisa Katz said. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."
