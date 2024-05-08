Universal Pictures is teasing the new film Twisters.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You).

Twisters is a standalone sequel to the 1996 disaster film Twister starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.

The new movie follows Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser, and Tyler Owens (Powell), a self-titled "tornado wrangler" and social media superstar, as they weather "a once in a generation tornado outbreak" in Oklahoma.

"As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives," an official synopsis reads.

Twisters is written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley as producers.

The film opens in theaters July 19.