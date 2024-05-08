The new movie follows Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser, and Tyler Owens (Powell), a self-titled "tornado wrangler" and social media superstar, as they weather "a once in a generation tornado outbreak" in Oklahoma.
"As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives," an official synopsis reads.
