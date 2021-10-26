'RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar' mobile game launches for iOS, Android devices
UPI News Service, 10/26/2021
A new mobile game based on RuPaul's Drag Race, titled RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, has been released for iOS and Android devices.
The game, from Leaf Mobile and East Side Games in partnership with World of Wonder Productions, allows players to compete for a chance to be crowned the next Drag Superstar.
Players can create their own Queen by choosing from different body types and from hundreds of different fashion pieces from across different drag genres.
Players will also get to explore the Werk Room as they live the life of a Drag Superstar and slay the runway. Those who climb to the top of the Werk Room can then compete against other players from around the world.
Queens from RuPaul's Drag Race can also be unlocked along with their iconic outfits.
"This is one of the first major mobile game productions that puts the LGBTQ+ community at its forefront, and represents an exciting step forward. We know fans of RuPaul around the world are going to love this game and can't wait for them to start playing. It's been an absolute pleasure partnering with WOW to bring this experience to life," Darcy Taylor, CEO of Leaf Mobile said in a statement.
