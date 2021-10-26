A new mobile game based on RuPaul's Drag Race, titled RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, has been released for iOS and Android devices.

The game, from Leaf Mobile and East Side Games in partnership with World of Wonder Productions, allows players to compete for a chance to be crowned the next Drag Superstar.

Players can create their own Queen by choosing from different body types and from hundreds of different fashion pieces from across different drag genres.

Players will also get to explore the Werk Room as they live the life of a Drag Superstar and slay the runway. Those who climb to the top of the Werk Room can then compete against other players from around the world.

Queens from RuPaul's Drag Race can also be unlocked along with their iconic outfits.