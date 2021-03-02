Apple TV+ has ordered Roar, a new series starring Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that Kidman, 53, will star in and executive produce the new anthology series.

Roar is created by Glow creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. The series also stars Merrit Wever and Alison Brie, with more cast members to be announced soon.

Flahive and Mensch will serve as showrunners and executive produce with Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss.

Roar is based on the Celcelia Ahern book of short stories. The show's eight "genre-bending" episodes will tell "darkly comic feminist fables" from "a uniquely female point of view."

Flahive and Mensch previously collaborated with Brie on the Netflix series Glow, while Kidman, Saari and Papandrea produced the HBO series Big Little Lies.

Kidman most recently starred with Hugh Grant in the HBO miniseries The Undoing. The series is based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known and has become HBO's most-watched series of 2020.