A British zoo said five parrots were removed from public display after the birds spent their time in quarantine together teaching each other to shout profanities.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park said the five African grey parrots, named Eric, Jade, Elsie, Tyson and Billy, were given to the facility by five different owners in the same week, so the birds were put into quarantine together before going on display.

The time alone gave the parrots time to teach one another their favorite swear words, park officials said.

The birds were put on public display, but soon removed when zookeepers discovered the outcome of their time together.

"It just went ballistic, they were all swearing," zoo chief executive Steve Nichols told CNN. "We were a little concerned about the children."

Nichols said zoo officials are hoping keeping the birds separated will give them an opportunity to clean up their language before returning to public display.