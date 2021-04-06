FX released the trailer for the third and final season of Pose on Tuesday. The show returns May 2 with seven episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series portrays the gay and trans ball scene in the 1980s and '90s. Season 3 sees AIDS claim more people involved in the community.

Bianca (MJ Rodriguez) witnesses some of the devastation firsthand via her job at a hospital. Pray Tell (Billy Porter) struggles with his own treatment for AIDS and Bianca leads the other characters in protests to raise awareness for AIDS.

"I knew this disease was going to eat me alive, but I'm not going out without a fight," Pray Tell says.

Pray Tell also laments the state of ball culture, with cash prizes and bad lip syncing compromising the art.

The cast and crew of Pose, including Rodriguez and creator Steven Canals, marked the completion of filming on March 21. FX previously announced this would be the show's final season, and executive producer Ryan Murphy said they told the story they wanted to tell.

Porter made history as the first openly gay actor to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2019. He was nominated again in 2020. The show also earned nominations Outstanding Drama as well as hair, makeup, costume and casting categories.