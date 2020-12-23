A Nepal-based airline said a plane landed at an airport 250 miles from its intended destination due to a communications mix-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Dec. 18 Buddha Air flight from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport had been scheduled to land at the southern city of Janakpur, but instead traveled to the city of Pokhara, about 250 miles away.

Astha Basnet, executive officer at Buddha Air, told CNN the error stemmed from "lapses in communication and failure to follow detailed standard operating procedures."

Basnet said the airline was granted special permission to take off from Pokhara and land at Janakpur -- a few hours behind schedule. The flight's 69 passengers arrived safely at their intended destination, the airline said.

Birendra Bahadur Basnet, managing director of the carrier, said a committee has been formed to investigate the mistake.