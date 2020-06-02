The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice have postponed the 2020 Obie Awards due to the nationwide protests taking place over the death of George Floyd.

The Obie Awards made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday. The 65th annual event, which honors off-Broadway productions, was to take place virtually on YouTube Thursday.

Details about the rescheduled awards ceremony will be announced at a later date.

"Our hearts are heavy and our souls are weary. This is a time for reflection and mourning, for action and activism. It is not a time for celebration or diversion," president and CEO of The American Theatre Wing Heather Hitchens said in a statement.

"The American Theatre Wing stands with communities of color today, tomorrow, and always. Black stories matter. Black opportunities matter. We must all speak out, do better, and drive out hate and prejudice from wherever it hides because all lives will only truly matter when black lives matter," Hitchens continued.

Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by white police officer Derek Chauvin. The officer, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The incident sparked protests nationwide.