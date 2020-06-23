A class ring found at the side of an Oklahoma road was returned to its owner -- a New Mexico woman who hadn't seen the ring in more than 35 years.

Blake Williams said a coworker found the 1981 Mayfield Trojans ring in a sunglasses bag at the side of a road in Marietta, and he decided to attempt to track down the owner.

Williams posted a photo of the ring on Facebook and messaged the administrators of a Facebook group dedicated to the Class of 1981 at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, N.M.

"I sent all five administrators a message telling them what we had found," Williams told KTEN-TV.

He said the administrators were able to connect him with the ring's original owner, Peggy Brown.

Brown received the ring in the mail and was pleasantly surprised to find it still fits.

"I am so grateful! I never thought I'd see it again, and I just can't believe I have it back on my hand," she said. "I haven't been able to stop smiling and sharing the story."

Williams said he was shocked when Brown told him the ring had been missing for more than 35 years.

"Realizing it's been missing for over 30 years was crazy, and thinking, 'How in the world did it make it from New Mexico all the way to Marietta, Okla.?'" Brown said.