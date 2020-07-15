Metallica will release a live album and concert film from its S&M2 performance with the San Francisco Symphony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy metal band said Wednesday that it will release the album and film from the 2019 show on Aug. 28.

Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony reunited to perform Sept. 6 and 8 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The concerts celebrated the 20th anniversary of Metallica and the symphony's album, S&M, recorded in April 1999.

Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony performed symphonic versions of hit Metallica songs during S&M2. The concert film and live album will be released on vinyl, CD and DVD and also be available to download.

Metallica shared a trailer for S&M2 featuring footage from the concert. The film also features interviews with the band, San Francisco Symphony musical director and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor and musical director Edwin Outwater and others.

"In order for great art to be made, sometimes it has to be on the brink of chaos," Outwater says. "And they're willing to go there."

Metallica also released footage of two songs, "Nothing Else Matters" and "All With My Hands," from the S&M2 shows.

S&M2 was previously shown in theaters during a one-night-only event in October.