Marvel sets new titles, release dates for 'Black Panther,' 'Captain Marvel' sequels
UPI News Service, 05/03/2021
Marvel celebrated going to the movies on Monday with a sizzle reel that gave new titles and release dates to Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, while showcasing new footage of Eternals.
Black Panther 2 is officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will come to theaters on July 8, 2022. The film's plot remains unknown following the death of lead star Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 in Aug. 29.
The rest of the Marvel film slate which appeared in the sizzle reel includes Black Widow on July 9, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Sept. 3, Spider-Man: No Way Home on Dec. 17, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023 and an undated Fantastic Four movie.
