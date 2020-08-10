Peacock has given a series order to Will Forte's MacGruber.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared the news Monday alongside a teaser for the new comedy.

MacGruber is a sequel series to Forte's 2010 film of the same name. The movie was inspired by Forte's MacGyver parody on Saturday Night Live, which first aired as a sketch in 2007.

The new series follows MacGruber (Forte), a special operations agent, as he attempts to take down a mysterious villain from his past: Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.

"After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released," an official synopsis reads. "With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil -- only to find that evil... may be lurking within."

Forte will write and star in the series. He will also co-executive produce with Lorne Michaels , John Solomon and Jorma Taccone , who is also directing.

The MacGruber movie was directed by Taccone and co-starred Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Powers Booth, Val Kilmer and Maya Rudolph. The series has yet to announce additional cast members.

Forte's last regular TV role was Phil Miller on his series The Last Man on Earth. The show aired from 2015 to 2018 on Fox.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!