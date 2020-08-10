'MacGruber': Peacock orders Will Forte comedy series
UPI News Service, 08/10/2020
Peacock has given a series order to Will Forte's MacGruber.
The streaming service shared the news Monday alongside a teaser for the new comedy.
MacGruber is a sequel series to Forte's 2010 film of the same name. The movie was inspired by Forte's MacGyver parody on Saturday Night Live, which first aired as a sketch in 2007.
The new series follows MacGruber (Forte), a special operations agent, as he attempts to take down a mysterious villain from his past: Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.
"After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released," an official synopsis reads. "With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil -- only to find that evil... may be lurking within."
Forte will write and star in the series. He will also co-executive produce with Lorne Michaels, John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who is also directing.
