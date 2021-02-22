Leslie Jordan announced on Instagram Monday that he is releasing an album titled Company's Comin' on April 2.

The actor, known for starring in Call Me Kat and Will & Grace, also released country song "Angel Band," featuring Brandi Carlile , from the album on Monday.

"Angel Band" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and Tidal. A lyric video was also uploaded to YouTube.

Jordan announced the album in a video with country songwriter Travis Howard, who produced the project, along with musician Danny Myrick. Jordan gives Howard a hard time about having his elbows on the table in the clip.

"Extra! Extra! Read all about it. I made y'all a record and it comes out April 2 - it's called Company's Comin'. It is so special and I can't wait to share it with you," Jordan captioned the video.

Jordan will also be hosting his own show titled Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan on Apple Music Country, starting on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. EST. The hour-long show will air weekly for free or on-demand on Apple Music.

The 65-year-old will be joined by Howard as his co-host and will discuss his life while providing playlists filled with country, gospel and blues songs.