Lana Del Rey says her new album is coming in September.

The 34-year-old singer confirmed plans for the album, titled White Hot Forever, and shared a release date, Sept. 5, in an Instagram post Thursday.

The album will be Del Rey's first since Norman [Expletive] Rockwell!, released in August.

Del Rey opened her post by slamming critics who say her lyrics are anti-feminist or that she glamorizes abuse. She name-checked Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Beyonce and other female performers while comparing how their music has been received.

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, [expletive], cheating etc -- can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship isn't perfect, or dancing for money -- or whatever I want -- without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?" Del Rey wrote.

"Im fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world," she added.

Del Rey said she is "not not a feminist" and is looking for a place in feminism for "women who look and act" like her. She said she has been "slated mercilessly" for being her "authentic, delicate" self.

"I've been honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships I've had. News flash! That's just how it is for many women. And that was sadly my experience up until the point that those records were made," the singer wrote.

In conclusion, Del Rey said she feels she "paved the way" for other women to be able to stop "putting on a happy face" and freely express themselves in their music.

Del Rey has released five major label albums and is known for such singles as "Video Games," "Born to Die" and "Summertime Sadness."

In addition to her new album, Del Rey said she is working on two books of poetry. She shared cover art for her spoken-word poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass in April.