A Florida couple who heard knocking at their front door and looked outside to find a pair of unwelcome visitors -- two alligators fighting on their stoop.

Sue Geshel said she was at home with her husband, Joe, in Fort Myers when they heard the banging at their front door.

Geshel said Joe looked outside and told her there were some wild visitors at the door.

"I thought he was joking because we had so much to do and so much on his mind, I thought he was going crazy," Geshel told WINK-TV.

"All of a sudden, there was a loud pounding and that's when I got involved because it sounded like someone was pounding on my front door and needed some help."

Geshel said she was shocked to see her husband was correct: two alligators were fighting for territory on their front stoop.

Geshel recorded footage of the gators as they did battle right outside her door. She said the reptiles left on their own after about 20 minutes.