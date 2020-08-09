Reality television personality Kelly Osbourne said on Instagram she has lost 85 pounds."Today I'm feeling #Gucci," Osbourne, 35, captioned a photo of her, sitting in a car, sporting a svelte new look and a sporty red Gucci jacket.Television personality Jeannie Mai's mother commented on the selfie, saying, "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight.""@themamamai that's right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you," Osbourne replied. "Can you believe it? Kaakakaka."Osbourne also shared photos of her with long purple braids, referring to herself as "Kelly Longstocking," and wearing a leopard jacket."Love you guys," said her most recent post on Saturday.Osbourne is known for her work on the TV shows The Osbournes, Life As We Know It and Fashion Police.