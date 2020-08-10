John Legend, Melissa Etheridge and more have joined iHeartMedia's new, non-partisan campaign and podcast series titled Why I'm Voting.

Why I'm Voting will ask musicians, cultural influencers, athletes and listeners what matters to them most when they vote on Nov. 3.

The campaign starts Monday and runs through Election Day. Fans can hear thoughts from celebrities and leaders on the subject and submit their own 20 seconds or less audio or video message at iheartradio.com/vote.

Aaron Mahnke, Adam Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Baratunde Thurston, Benny Blanco, Billie Eilish, Bob Baumhower, Brett Eldredge, Brit Morin, Brothers Osborne, Chelsea Handler, Chuck Bryant, Dan + Shay, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Dani Shapiro, Darius Rucker, Day Sulan, Diplo, DJ Khaled, Fall Out Boy, Finneas, French Montana, Grouplove, Jason Derulo, Jason Petty, Jewel, Justin Tuck, K Camp, La La Anthony, Leslie Grace, Lori Gottlieb, Luis Fonsi, Michael Ray, Michelle Williams, Mike Shinoda, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Robert Evans, Sammy Jaye, Selena Gomez, Stephanie Ruhle, Swae Lee, The Head and the Heart, Tom Colicchio, Trevor Daniel, Tyla Yaweh, Will Ferrell, YFN Lucci, and more are participating in the campaign, along with Legend and Etheridge.

iHeartMedia is additionally introducing a Why I'm Voting podcast that will also run through Election Day. The podcast will feature conversations with stars on why and how this year's election will shape the future for decades.

Legend, Etheridge, Handler, Jewel, Pitbull and Ferrell will appear on the podcast series.

"With voter turnout expected to hit record numbers on Election Day, Why I'm Voting presents a rare opportunity for people of all backgrounds and beliefs to have their voices heard by millions of their fellow Americans before we cast our votes in November," John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia said in a statement.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will be taking place Sept. 18-19 and will feature virtual performances from BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown and more.