A children's book illustrator was awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest online art lesson when 45,611 people tuned in to his YouTube live stream.

Rob Biddulph, the British creator of popular children's books including Odd Dog Out, has been hosting the #DrawWithRob series during the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 21 he attempted a world record to raise money for coronavirus-related charities.

Guinness set a goal of 10,000 unique participants for the full 30-minute duration of the live stream, and he managed to more than quadruple that number with 45,611 participants.

Biddulph taught the group how to draw a blue whale. His final whale drawing was auctioned for $1,236, which was also donated to charity.

"To share this honor with 45,611 other artists, and to have raised so much money for charity in the process, makes it all the more special. I hope we've helped to inspire people of all ages to continue creating beautiful artwork long into the future," the artist said.