A pair of Idaho men successfully broke the Guinness World Record for fastest time to bounce Ping-Pong balls into five cups after their two previous attempts were disqualified.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed with frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to take on the two-person version of the record.

Rush said he had attempted the same record two previous times, but they were disqualified when a slow-motion video of the attempts revealed the men had bounced new balls before the previous balls were all the way inside the cups, a requirement for the record.

Rush and Hannon successfully broke the record with a time of 2.87 seconds.