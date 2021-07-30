Sony has announced that Hunter's Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in August.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

All three games will be available to download for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 starting Tuesday and will can be claimed until Sept. 6.

Hunter's Arena: Legends is a 30-player competitive and cooperative combat-based battle royale title. Players will battle a growing legion of demons and explore dungeons in order to level up their character.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is also a competitive and cooperative multiplayer game that features 20 customizable character classes. Players can battle each other or protect Neighborville from enemy hordes.

Tennis World Tour 2 features the world's top tennis stars and allows players to create their own athlete. Players can hold tennis matches online or take part in the career mode in which they will manage a season, staff, equipment and sponsors.

PlayStation offered Plus subscribers A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for July.