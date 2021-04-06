Helen Mirren is set to star as Golda Meir, Israel's only female Prime Minister in a biopic titled Golda.

Academy Award winning filmmaker Guy Nattiv (Skin) is serving as director based off a script by Nicholas Martin (Florence Foster Jenkins), who is also producing alongside BAFTA winner Michael Kuhn (Florence Foster Jenkins, The Duchess).

Meir was known as the Iron Lady of Israel. The screenplay follows the decisions Meir made during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

The war involved Egypt, Syria and Jordan launching a surprise attack on the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights.

The film is eyeing an October production start date. Embankment will handle international sales with CAA Media Finance and ICM taking care of domestic rights.

"As someone who was born during the Yom Kippur War, I am honored to tell this fascinating story about the first and only woman to ever lead Israel," Nattiv said in a statement.

"Nicholas Martin's brilliant script dives into Golda's final chapter as the country faces a deadly surprise attack during the holiest day of the year, a core of delusional generals undermining Golda's judgement, all the while undergoing secret treatments for her illness. I could not be more excited to work with the legendary Miss Mirren to bring this epic, emotional and complex story to life," he continued.

Mirren will next be seen in F9 and was recently cast as the villain Hespera, daughter of the god Atlas in DC Comics sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.