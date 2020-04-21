New streaming service HBO Max has set an official launch date of May 27.

WarnerMedia announced in a press release Tuesday that HBO Max will launch with the scripted comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick , and five other original series.

Love Life is created by Sam Boyd and executive produced by Kendrick and Paul Feig. The show is an anthology series that follows a different protagonist each season on their journeys in love.

The Love Life trailer shows Kendrick's character, Darby, pursuing her career and relationships in New York City.

The other HBO Max originals are On the Record, a documentary about the women who've accused Russell Simmons of rape, Legendary, a voguing competition series, Craftopia, a kids crafting competition show, Looney Tunes Cartoons, an animated series based on characters from Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies, and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, a talk show featuring the Sesame Street character Elmo.

HBO Max will launch with 10,000 hours of content, including all HBO titles and past and present titles from the WarnerMedia programming portfolio, including Friends, The Big Bang Theory and The Bachelor.

"Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out," Warner Media entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Robert Greenblatt said.

"Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none," he added.

HBO Max is also developing a Friends reunion special featuring the original cast that will premiere at a later date. Other HBO Max originals in the works include The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco , Doom Patrol, a series based on the DC Comics superhero team, and Raised by Wolves, a sci-fi series from Ridley Scott

An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 per month.