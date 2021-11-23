Hailee Steinfeld discussed her upcoming Marvel series Hawkeye and working with Jeremy Renner while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday.

"This is somebody who's been in the MCU for some time so to not only have this person, who was the perfect person to just completely take me under his wing and show me the ropes, I was like so ready to go," Steinfeld said about Renner.

"I feel like the dynamic between our characters Clint and Kate are in ways similar to mine and Jeremy's in that I was very ambitious and very excited and overeager to like jump in there and get my hands dirty and do the thing," she continued.

Steinfeld also said the show helped her pick up new archery skills.

"With archery it's definitely become something I love and being very present and being very focused and you know those are a few things that my character Kate very much is," the actress said.

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday. Jonathan Igla is writing and executive producing the series.

Co-stars include Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.