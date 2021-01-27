Warner Bros. has postponed the launch of Godzilla vs. Kong by a week, with the film set to hit HBO Max and theaters on March 31.

The release date change comes after the studio recently moved up Godzilla vs. Kong's release date from May 21 to March 26.

Godzilla vs. Kong will launch internationally on March 26.

Godzilla vs. Kong, from director Adam Wingard, is a sequel to 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler and Brian Tyree Henry star.

Warner Bros. has also set a date for horror film Malignant, from director James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman) for Sept. 10. The film is also coming to HBO Max and theaters simultaneously.

Malignant is described as Wan returning to his horror roots.

Warner Bros. announced in December that its entire 2021 move slate will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters. The new films will be available for one month on HBO Max before it leaves the streaming platform and continues to be screened in theaters.