Warner Bros. has also set a date for horror film Malignant, from director James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman) for Sept. 10. The film is also coming to HBO Max and theaters simultaneously.
Malignant is described as Wan returning to his horror roots.
Warner Bros. announced in December that its entire 2021 move slate will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters. The new films will be available for one month on HBO Max before it leaves the streaming platform and continues to be screened in theaters.
