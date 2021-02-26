Firefighters in New Jersey brought in some heavy equipment to rescue a deer that was stuck between the bars of a metal fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mantua Township Fire Department said firefighters responded to a request for assistance from the Mantua Police Department when a deer was found with the middle of its body stuck between the metal bars.

The fire department shared a video showing the Rescue 2218 crew using a hydraulic tool to separate the iron bars enough for the deer to squeeze its hind legs through the opening.

Firefighters said the deer did not appear to be seriously injured and ran off after being freed.