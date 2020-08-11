Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Songwriter Carrie Jacobs Bond in 1862-- Composer J. Rosamond Johnson in 1873-- Art collector Joseph Hirshhorn in 1899-- Singer June Hutton in 1920-- Author Alex Haley in 1921-- Actor Arlene Dahl in 1925 (age 95)-- European socialite Claus von Bulow in 1926-- Evangelist Jerry Falwell in 1933-- Columnist Marilyn vos Savant in 1946 (age 74)-- Pop singer Eric Carmen in 1949 (age 71)-- Apple computer co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1950 (age 70)-- Professional wrestler\/actor Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, in 1953 (age 67)-- British singer\/songwriter Joe Jackson in 1954 (age 66)-- Playwright David Henry Hwang in 1957 (age 63)-- Political commentator David Brooks in 1961 (age 59)-- Actor Embeth Davidtz in 1965 (age 55)-- Actor Viola Davis in 1965 (age 55)-- TV show host Joe Rogan in 1967 (age 53)-- Actor Will Friedle in 1976 (age 44)-- Actor Chris Hemsworth in 1983 (age 37)-- Political commentator Tomi Lahren in 1992 (age 28)-- Actor\/dancer Alyson Stoner in 1993 (age 27)