Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Songwriter Carrie Jacobs Bond in 1862

-- Composer J. Rosamond Johnson in 1873

-- Art collector Joseph Hirshhorn in 1899

-- Singer June Hutton in 1920

-- Author Alex Haley in 1921

-- Actor Arlene Dahl in 1925 (age 95)

-- European socialite Claus von Bulow in 1926

-- Evangelist Jerry Falwell in 1933

-- Columnist Marilyn vos Savant in 1946 (age 74)

-- Pop singer Eric Carmen in 1949 (age 71)

-- Apple computer co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1950 (age 70)

-- Professional wrestler/actor Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, in 1953 (age 67)

-- British singer/songwriter Joe Jackson in 1954 (age 66)

-- Playwright David Henry Hwang in 1957 (age 63)

-- Political commentator David Brooks in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Embeth Davidtz in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Viola Davis in 1965 (age 55)

-- TV show host Joe Rogan in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Will Friedle in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Chris Hemsworth in 1983 (age 37)

-- Political commentator Tomi Lahren in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor/dancer Alyson Stoner in 1993 (age 27)