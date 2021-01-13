American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts has shared on Instagram a photo of her cradling her infant son.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," Roberts captioned the image Tuesday.

The actress is wearing an orange dress and shoes, and sitting on a striped, outdoor sofa while she holds her swaddled son, who is wearing a hat.

The child is turned toward Roberts and his face is only partially visible.

Roberts, 29, announced her pregnancy in August. She gave birth in late 2020, but has not disclosed the exact date.