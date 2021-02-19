The Gloaming, an eight-part drama starring Emma Booth and Ewen Leslie, is scheduled to debut on March 21, Starz announced Friday.

Victoria Madden -- whose credits include The Kettering Incident -- serves as show-runner for the new series, which the cable network is describing as a "supernatural detective thriller."

The cast also includes Martin Henderson, Aaron Pedersen, Rena Owen, Josephine Blazier and Matt Testro.

"When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death connect to murders both past and present," a synopsis said.

"Political corruption and shady business dealings are soon entwined with sinister crimes and occult practices. At the center of this web are two detectives, Molly McGee and Alex O'Connell who share a tragic past. In a harrowing journey to find the truth, their fate is coerced by the ghosts of the unsettled dead that linger in the liminal space between life and death -- known as The Gloaming."

The series was filmed in Tasmania, Australia.