Bruce Campbell announces 'Brisco County Jr.' reunion
UPI News Service, 07/15/2020
Bruce Campbell has announced he and the cast of The Adventures of Brisco County Jr. are planning a virtual script reading of the sci-fi/western's pilot episode on July 31.
"Guess who's coming back for one more ride...?" Campbell tweeted Tuesday, along with a link to a website with details about the online event.
Also participating will be his former cast-mates Kelly Rutherford, Christian Clemenson and J.P. Ferguson.
"Brisco brought hope, humor, and heroics to a generation of fans and fictional townfolk. Now, when the world needs those things again, Brisco is back, running head-long and heart-hearty into a rerun of his very first episode," the event's website said.
