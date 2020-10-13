An Indian martial artist showed off his strength and precision when he donned a blindfold and smashed 50 coconuts that were arranged around the body of another man.

A video shared by Guinness World Records shows the man wearing a blindfold and smashing the coconuts without hitting the other man with his sledge hammer.

The man smashed 50 coconuts in the 1-minute time period.

The men, Rakesh B and Prabhakar Reddy P, were awarded the Guinness record for most coconuts smashed around a person blindfolded in 1 minute.

The smashed coconuts were fed to local animals in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.