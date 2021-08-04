South Korean girl group Blackpink will release an island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The K-pop stars said Wednesday that they will launch Blackpink Island in the popular Nintendo video game Friday in honor of the fifth anniversary of their debut.

"#BLACKPINK Island colored in pink is coming to you. Are you ready for a trip to BLACKPINK Island?" the group's agency, YG Entertainment, tweeted.

The virtual island features a DJ booth, musical stage and Blackpink-inspired outfits, according to a teaser.

Blackpink will officially celebrate their debut Sunday. The group will also mark the occasion by releasing the feature film Blackpink The Movie, which will screen in theaters Wednesday and Friday.

Blackpink released a trailer for the movie in July that shows them reflect and thank their fans, known as Blink.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October, and the Japanese version of the album Tuesday.