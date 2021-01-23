Barney Miller and Sanford and Son actor Gregory Sierra has died of cancer in Laguna Woods, Calif. He was 83.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife Helene Tabor disclosed Sierra's Jan. 4 death to CNN on Friday.

Deadline also confirmed the news with a family spokesman.

"He was quite wonderful, and my heart is broken into 400 million pieces," Tabor told CNN. "He was doing the best he could and just couldn't do it anymore."

Sierra's other credits included guest spots on the TV shows All in the Family, Kung Fu, The Mod Squad, The Flying Nun, Soap, Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Beneath the Planet of the Apes, Papillon, The Towering Inferno and Hot Shots! Part Deux.