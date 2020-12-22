A Massachusetts artist said he used nearly 2 tons of snow to create an 8-foot tall sculpture for the winter solstice.

Dave Rothstein, a Northampton snow sculptor, unveiled his piece, titled Winter Solstice Snow Lantern-An Ode To Mother Nature, in the front yard of his home.

The hexagonal sculpture features bricks of snow arranged in a tower with a light inside causing it to glow.

Rothstein said in an Instagram post that he wanted the piece to be hexagonal because it's the "most common pattern found in nature."

"If you look closely you will find them not only in beehives, but on turtle shells, bubbles, fish scales, snake skin, insect eyes, basalt columns and gems and more," he wrote.

Rothstein said he is inviting the public to come see the sculpture while it is still standing.

"I've been sculpting snow for 20 years but my main passion is introducing the winter arts to other people and getting people excited about winter and playing in their yards," Rothstein told WWLP-TV.