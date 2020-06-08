An airport parking garage in Germany has been converted into a drive-through art gallery, displaying about 300 works in a way that complies with coronavirus-inspired social distancing guidelines.

The Cologne Bonn Airport parking garage was transformed into a gallery displaying paintings, sculptures and other works of art to visitors who drive through.

The artworks, from about 50 different artists, are displayed on luggage carts arranged into aisles.

The exhibition, which was organized by art gallery owners from Munster and Dusseldorf, was designed to allow artists to show their works to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loosening of lockdown guidelines has allowed for galleries and museums to reopen, but social distancing measures and mask requirements remain in place.